Ann Arbor District Library's Fifth Avenue Press to have Book Release in November

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Nov. 4, join the Ann Arbor District Library for the release of six new 2018 books by its publishing imprint, Fifth Avenue Press, at 1 p.m. at the Downtown branch.

The 2018 titles include three picture books, a comic, a teen fantasy novel and adult fiction (in that order).

Paint the Night - by Tracy Gallup

Akeina the Crocodile - by Brad and Kristin Northrop.

Snail, I Love You - by Tevah Platt, Willa Thiel and Becky Grover

So Thirsty - by Zac Gorman

Setting the Record Straight - by Will Shurtliff

We Thought We Knew You - by Linda Jeffries

Many of the books have also been illustrated by their creators.

Stop by the book release reception to hear readings, enjoy some snacks, buy these new titles and ask the authors, who will be at the reception, to sign your new book.



Fifth Avenue Press is responsible for offering gems including The Book of Ann Arbor: An Extremely Serious history book by Rich Retyi, Ginger Stands her Ground by Virginia Ford and The Light from the Cage: 25 Years in a Prison Classroom by Judy Wenzel. A body of the AADL, it is always looking for manuscript submissions and helps authors with editing, formatting an final manuscript, as well as advice on marketing published materials.



For more information, to see previous releases or to submit work, visit the Fifth Avenue Press website or visit the event page.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

