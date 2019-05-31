Ann Arbor District Library's Malletts Creek Branch to reopen Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich - After eight long weeks of renovations, the Ann Arbor District Library’s Malletts Creek Branch will reopen on Monday at 10 a.m.

A view from inside the Mallets Creek Branch reading room.

Originally opened in 2004, the Malletts Creek Branch has finally gotten a facelift that has been 15 years in the making. With new cork flooring and carpet, fun chalkboard signage and 100 more shelves, the branch looks brand new.



Aside from the excitement of upgraded technology (new, faster computers for adults and new kid’s iPads in the children's section), the branch will also have two bookable meeting rooms like the Downtown and Westgate Branches. Made with glass walls to allow in more light, the rooms won’t be ready for Monday’s opening but they are projected to be finished within the next few weeks and will be reservable via the AADL’s website.

New, upgraded computers are in two locations in the branch.



The layout of the branch has also shifted with some materials having been moved to new areas. Maps of the layout will be available to patrons, or they can ask for a quick tour of the branch to re-familiarize themselves with it.

We took a peek at the new cork flooring which begins at the branch entrance and ends in the reading room.

In 2005, the branch was awarded the 2005 American Institute of Architects Michigan (AIA Michigan) Award for Sustainable Design. Designed with big windows on all sides as well as ceiling windows, natural lights opens up the space to highlight the woodwork done and allows for natural light to spill into the branch all day.

New, large signage will better direct patrons.

The Malletts Creek Branch also has after-hours lockers where patrons can request items for pickup after normal library hours.

The Malletts Creek Branch is located at 3090 E Eisenhower Pkwy.

