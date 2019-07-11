Ann Arbor District Library's Summer Game takes over city for the summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Are you playing the Summer Game? Every summer the Ann Arbor District Library turns the city into a giant scavenger hunt zone with its annual Summer Game.

Participants look around the city and in the five branches of the AADL for codes which then can be entered into the Summer Game website and exchanged for library-themed prizes like stuffed toys, scarves, water bottles and more.

Three ways to play

For the expansive, citywide game, participants can play in three different ways.

Through the Classic Summer Reading Game, readers can grab either an adult or child reading card at any branch of the library. Adults and teens are required to read five books, while children are expected to read 10. Complete the card and turn it in for a prize, as well as an extra code for the online game.



In the Summer Game: Explorer Series, participants run (or drive) around Ann Arbor to various locations to find codes. These codes could be in the various branches of the AADL or near participating shops like Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea locations or Zingerman’s Deli. Check out the AATA buses, outside library branches (and inside!) as well as around downtown for hidden codes worth a couple of hundred points.

Head to Veterans Park on July 13 for the Summer Game spectacular -- a spectacular time to get extra codes, snag some food, listen to music and try some metal detectors.

Last but not least is the Summer Game: Online Codes portion of the game. Code hunters follow clues on the AADL website to find points hidden within its online catalog. As they go along, they gather points and collect badges (which give extra points upon completion). Badges are themed and focus on all sorts of topics like "Sesame Street," unruly royals and show tunes. New badges are released regularly so the ability to collect more points is always growing.

Once you have amassed enough points, you turn them in for AADL swag through the online Summer Game shop, opening on Friday The online shop stays open until Sept. 9 and classic items (items from previous years) are added every Friday. Those with leftover points from previous summer gaming can use their extra points to buy classic items.

Not sure how to get started?

Check out the Summer Game website for a video as well as written instructions on how to set up a game account, how to collect points and how to get that sweet, sweet AADL swag. Participants do not need to be library members in order to participate and parents are able to add their children to their accounts so as to play as a family (or help with really difficult badges).

Want to level up?

Head over the circulation desks at each branch to play the Goblin Game. In this game-inside-a-game (game-ception!), gamers unscramble letters and solve riddles to find more game codes. Entering Goblin Game codes not only gets you more points but scores you the Goblin Game series badges online.

As a summer bonus, you can use your AADL library card to ride The Ride and AATA buses for free on the weekends until Aug. 31. Some buses event have secret Summer Game codes!

