Ann Arbor District Library's Write On! and It's All Write annual writing contests return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From Jan. 20 to March 3, teens and kids will be able to submit their short stories, flash fiction, and poetry to Ann Arbor District Library’s Write On! and It’s All Write writing contests.

The Write On! contest, for young authors from third to fifth grade, will accept short story submissions from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17. The teen contest, the 27th annual It’s All Write, for writers from sixth to 12th grade, will accept short stories, flash fiction and poetry from Jan. 20 to March 3.

For Write On!, the top three submissions for the third-grade, fourth-grade and fifth-grade categories will be announced and given awards at the Final Celebration on April 14. All participants in this contest will receive a participation certificate for their efforts.

Submissions for It’s All Write will be judged in three grade-based categories. Three authors from each group will receive a prize and will be announced at the Teen Writing Festival happening on June 9.

The contest starts Jan. 20. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

If writing isn’t your thing, AADL is also looking for a new name for their “Library Songsters” program - a program which brings musicians and artists to local classrooms for three or four sessions to show kids from grade three to 12 different forms of creative collaboration and techniques. To entice more ideas, the library is offering a $50 prize.

For more information on submission guidelines and on each contest, visit the AADL’s event page.

