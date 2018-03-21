Ann Arbor Eats For Under $10

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is underway from Tuesday, March 20 until March 25th! All kinds of independent films will be there to check out, and while you're in Ann Arbor there are all kinds of restaurants to check out as well.

Meredith Bruckner, the community news producer for AllAboutAnnArbor.com shared a great list of places in Ann Arbor, where people can get a quick bite for under $10!

Ann Arbor Eats Under $10

Frita Batidos Smoke's Poutinerie People's Food Co-op Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger No Thai! BTB Burrito

