Ann Arbor elementary teacher wins $25,000 national award

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An elementary school teacher at Ann Arbor Open School was named a Milken Educator Awards winner. The award gives $25,000 to excellent teachers nationwide.

Teacher Chad Downs had no idea he was going to receive the award during an assembly Wednesday at the school.

The students were more than happy to help present the award to Downs.

The Milken Educator Awards are presented to teachers who don't get the recognition they deserve for their excellence.

"I am in disbelief that someone from another state would know me, let alone recognize me for this award," Downs said.

Downs comes from a family of teachers and currently teaches third- and fourth-grade classes, while also handling athletics at the school.

He said he doesn't yet know what he'll do with the money.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.