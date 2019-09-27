Ann Arbor Farmers Market to host 11th annual Glass Pumpkin Fest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 19 and 20, see glass pumpkins of many shapes, sizes and colors at the 11th annual Glass Pumpkin Fest in the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Located in downtown Ann Arbor's Kerrytown district, the farmers market will welcome Ann Arborite families and visitors to an event celebrating the artisanship of glass.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dearborn-based Glass Academy will be demonstrating glassblowing and glass pumpkin-making along with unveiling its studio's 2019 signature pumpkin, American Jewel.

A translucent purple, with stylized ribbing and decorative gold, green or brown stem, the American Jewel is a reflection of the harvest season.

The American Jewel 2019 signature pumpkin that will be available at the 11th Annual Glass Pumpkin Fest in Ann Arbor. Photo | Glass Academy

"It is truly a classic, and as I was making each one by hand, I was reflective of the farmers that provide our food," said Chris Nordin, co-owner of the Glass Academy.

"This signature pumpkin will retail for $100 with $10 from each pumpkin sold donated to a local organic farm here in Ann Arbor. We understand the value of our local farms, and we want to give support when we can, so the American Jewel pumpkin is one way we can spread awareness for local farmers here in our community."

Audiences will also be able to put in orders for customized pumpkins or pick from Glass Academy's other unique pumpkins like the Cider, the Van Gogh, the Sugar or the Fantasy. Pumpkins come with certificates of authenticity, and some will be made right at the pumpkin fest.

The Glass Pumpkin Fest is one of the oldest glassblowing shows and sale festivals. Pumpkins retail from between $48 and $100.

A photo of glass pumpkin making at the 2018 Glass Pumpkin Fest. Photo | Glass Academy

Glass Academy will have four additional shows, before the Ann Arbor roadshow, on Oct. 5, Oct. 6, Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Glass Academy studio in Dearborn.

Founded and owned by Nordin and Michelle Plucinsky, the glass studio offers classes for all levels of glass experience. Classes range from happy hour drinkware to household objects to decorative pieces.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St.

