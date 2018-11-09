Ann Arbor Film Festival looking for interns

ANN ARBOR - Are you or someone you know in college and passionate about film and film festivals?

The Ann Arbor Film Festival announced earlier this week that it is still looking for two interns ahead of its upcoming 57th annual festival March 26-31, 2019.

Here are the posting descriptions:

Technical Assistant (Internship)

"The Ann Arbor Film Festival is looking for a Technical Assistant. This internship position requires a commitment of 12-15 hours per week. The intern will work closely with the Technical Director to help coordinate all aspects of digital and physical print traffic. Responsibilities include assisting with the incoming traffic of films for exhibition in the 57th Ann Arbor Film Festival, coordinating details for file submission and organization, and technical assistance during festival week. Other assignments may be given depending on candidate interest and organizational need."

Video Production (Internship)

"The Ann Arbor Film Festival is looking for a Video Production Assistant. This internship position requires a commitment of 12-15 hour per week. Responsibilities may include filming and editing video interviews. Engaging with the AAFF marketing committee to conceive and create videos that advance public awareness of the activities of the AAFF still and video documentation of the 57th AAFF."

Details

Internships run now through April 2019 and interns can receive college credit as compensation.

Interns receive all-access passes for Festival Week and are expected to be available and work for extended hours during that time executing tasks, watching films and completing projects with the AAFF staff.

AAFF asks that all interested candidates send a cover letter and resume to the festival's executive director Leslie Raymond at leslie@aafilmfest.org.

See more information here.

