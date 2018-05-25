Ann Arbor Fire Department launches real-time online mapping tool

ANN ARBOR - Ever wonder where emergency vehicles are headed?

Now it will be easier than ever to keep track of incident locations, causes, response times and more.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department has launched a new tool on the Response Mapping website, allowing residents to track real time events and search the department's records management system as far back as six months.

Due to confidentiality issues, incident addresses appear at a rounded block number.

On the map, ten incident category types appear, including EMS requests, rescues, fire response and more.



(Map of Ann Arbor on ResponseMapping.com)

“Providing easy, online access to current Ann Arbor Fire Department response data on demand not only satisfies public curiosities, but helps us strengthen transparency with our citizens," Assistant Chief Ellen Taylor said in a press release. "This Response Mapping tool also provides an overview of the types and the number of incident occurrences requiring the fire department's response."

Residents can also subscribe to receive alerts via email when incidents occur in their neighborhoods.

The Ann Arbor Police launched a similar tool in 2011 on Crime Mapping's website.

