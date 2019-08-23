Ann Arbor high school builders to break ground on 50th home Monday

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program is will be celebrating its 50th year -- and 50th home -- in 2020.

The Ann Arbor Public Schools home building program has been constructing and selling high-quality homes from the ground up since 1970. According to program organizers, students enjoy applying subject like design, science, math and communications in a real world setting.

Local organizations help fund the program through financial donations, as well as donations of materials and labor.

These include:

Masco Foundation

BRAG Ann Arbor Foundation

Greater Michigan PMC

Kohler

Stadium Hardware

Ferguson

Ann Arbor Board of Realtors

Mans Lumber

Scio Township

Washtenaw County

According to a press release:

"In a time of increased nationwide attention on re-introducing building trades and vocational skills to young people to meet the high demand of home building sector, the Ann Arbor Program is proud that it has been offering this educational experience for decades. Many alumni continue on to professions inspired by their hands-on experience and the opportunities being a part of such a team presents, including networking with builders and often times getting hired into apprenticeships upon graduation."

To learn more about the program, visit www.aastudentbuilding.org and follow its progress on Facebook.

