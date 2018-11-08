Arbor Hospice to have grief workshop on Sunday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - While we all grieve differently, we can all use help processing it, especially during the holiday season. On Sunday, Arbor Hospice will offer its first Hope for the Holidays workshop at 2 p.m. at the Mallets Creek branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

Supported by grief support services at Arbor Hospice, the free workshop will focus on processing the grief of losing a loved one throughout the holiday season. The workshop is open to anyone who is having to cope with grief over the holidays.

If interested, you must register by contacting Gabrielle Cullen (734) 794-5375 or gcullen@arborhospice.org for the Ann Arbor workshop.

A second Hope for the Holidays workshop will be held in Plymouth on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Plymouth Library. Register for the Plymouth workshop by contacting Cindy Palmer (734) 794-5177 or cpalmer@arborhospice.org

Credit | Arbor Hospice Facebook page

Arbor Hospice is a nonprofit which provides end-of-life hospice care for those experiencing life-limiting illness and support services for families in and around Washtenaw County. It offers palliative care, grief support and various therapies, as well as pediatric programs, to its patients.

The Mallets Creek branch is at 3090 E. Eisenhower Parkway and the Plymouth Library is at 223 South Main Street in Plymouth, MI.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.