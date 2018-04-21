Ann Arbor Hungry Howie's celebrates 5th anniversary, offers BOGO special

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Hungry Howie's is celebrating its fifth anniversary at its Ann Arbor location, and the pizza company is offering an insane deal for customers.

The Ann Arbor location -- 3365 Washtenaw Ave. -- is offering one medium, one-topping pizza for just five cents with the purchase of any large pizza at regular menu price on April 23 and 24 only.

This deal only applies at the Ann Arbor Hungry Howie's location. It is valid for online, in-store and over-the-phone carryout orders only.

