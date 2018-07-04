Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade 2018 -- here's the schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Here is the 2018 schedule for the annual Ann Arbor Jaycees 4th of July Parade:

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Ann Arbor -- Main Street And Liberty

The parade starts on State Street at William, proceeds north on State to Liberty, heads west on Liberty to Main, south on Main Street to William Street, and east on William to end at Thompson. Children are invited to participate in a bike decorating contest.

