Aramark hiring Grill Cook in Saline

Job Title

Grill Cook

More Headlines

Location

Saline, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A type of chef that specializes in preparing all types of grilled foods.

Responsibilities and Duties

A grill cook must heat food on a grill to the individual preferences of the customer who orders it. By paying attention to speed, cleanliness and organization, a grill cook ensures that each food item prepared meets both the restaurants and the customer's standards. Must also open/close and prep the food ahead of time.

Qualifications and Skills

Great Customer Service, High School Diploma or Equivalent, previous experience would be great but willing to train the right candidate.

How to apply

Aramark.com - Careers - Toyota YORK and/or Toyota ANN ARBOR Technical Center locations. Please complete your online application and email your resume to

weaver-megan@aramark.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.