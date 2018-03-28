Aramark needs Cashier in Saline, Ann Arbor

Job Title

Cashier

Location

Saline and Ann Arbor

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The cashier position is vital to achieving positive customer service and is responsible for successfully completing the financial transaction with the customer and maintaining the balance of the cash drawer at all times.

Responsibilities and Duties

Maintain a positive attitude and smile

Greet customers as they approach the cash register and be polite with customers during the transaction

Must have knowledge of cash register, credit card machines, and Aramark cashier policy in order to effectively service the customer

Must be familiar with all menu items and pricing to effectively complete financial transactions and answer questions from customers

Maintain an organized, neat and clean cashier station

Stock service areas with paper goods, condiments, beverages, and food items as needed

Count, organize, and balance the cash drawer; fill out the cashier slip; and make deposits while in the presence of a manager or supervisor

Distribute promotional material and customer loyalty rewards as necessary

Monitor theft in the location and report incidents to managers

Assist with daily functions in the kitchen, food court, or dining room during down time

Must be able to stand for extended periods of time

Must be able to lift 20 lbs

Ability to understand and follow directions given by management

Report safety hazards discovered in the location to management immediately

Involves repetitive motion

Qualifications and Skills

Great Customer Service, High School Diploma or Equivalent, previous experience would be great but willing to train the right candidate.

How to apply

Aramark.com - Careers - Toyota YORK and/or Toyota ANN ARBOR Technical Center locations. Please complete your online application and email your resume to

weaver-megan@aramark.com.

