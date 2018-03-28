Aramark needs Cashier in Saline, Ann Arbor

Job Title
Cashier
Location
Saline and Ann Arbor
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
The cashier position is vital to achieving positive customer service and is responsible for successfully completing the financial transaction with the customer and maintaining the balance of the cash drawer at all times.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Maintain a positive attitude and smile
- Greet customers as they approach the cash register and be polite with customers during the transaction
- Must have knowledge of cash register, credit card machines, and Aramark cashier policy in order to effectively service the customer
- Must be familiar with all menu items and pricing to effectively complete financial transactions and answer questions from customers
- Maintain an organized, neat and clean cashier station
- Stock service areas with paper goods, condiments, beverages, and food items as needed
- Count, organize, and balance the cash drawer; fill out the cashier slip; and make deposits while in the presence of a manager or supervisor
- Distribute promotional material and customer loyalty rewards as necessary
- Monitor theft in the location and report incidents to managers
- Assist with daily functions in the kitchen, food court, or dining room during down time
- Must be able to stand for extended periods of time
- Must be able to lift 20 lbs
- Ability to understand and follow directions given by management
- Report safety hazards discovered in the location to management immediately
- Involves repetitive motion
Qualifications and Skills
Great Customer Service, High School Diploma or Equivalent, previous experience would be great but willing to train the right candidate.
How to apply
Aramark.com - Careers - Toyota YORK and/or Toyota ANN ARBOR Technical Center locations. Please complete your online application and email your resume to
weaver-megan@aramark.com.
