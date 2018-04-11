Art Van is hiring Sales Associates in Ann Arbor

Job Title

Sales Associates

Company Name

Art Van

Location

Ann Arbor, MI

Job Type

Full & Part Time

Job Summary

Art Van Furniture offers a unique opportunity to join one of the fastest growing retail organizations in the Midwest. We are Hiring Full and Part Time Sales Professionals to join our sales team. The Sales Associates have unlimited earning potential here at Art Van Furniture.

Average Earnings are $40,000 to $80,000 Annually We are proud of our Best-in-Class training for our Sales team where you can learn new selling skills, gain impactful product knowledge and learn about our culture to delight our guest in each and every interaction. We provide a thorough paid training program during your first 90 days of employment.

Key characteristics to be successful in a Sales role:

Highly engaged and a passion to create solutions for the customer.

Ability to build a network and leverage digital resources to drive results.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Ability to work in a team environment , collaboration with team members is critical.

Bi-lingual candidates are needed, but not required. (Note on your application)

How to apply

Apply today at: http://jobs.artvan.com/

