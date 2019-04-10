Extang looking for hourly Production Assembler

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Job Title
Production Assembler
Company Name
Extang, A Truck Hero Company
Location
Ann Arbor, MI
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Extang, a Truck Hero company is the number one selling truck bed cover brand in North America. Extang was the first to introduce many of the styles and features evident in the truck bed cover market today. Since 1982, Extang continues to lead the industry with innovation, quality products, our maximum strength warranties and the best customer support. Every product we offer is built with pride in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
We are seeking individuals interested in working in a positive, team-based environment who are committed to producing top quality products in a safe and productive manner. We welcome new employees who seek to grow their careers and be a part of our Extang exciting future!
What are we looking for?
We are currently looking seeking employees for first shift (6a-4:30P). We operate on 4 days a week, 10 hours a day with potential for overtime on the weekends.
- Work in a safe manner following established safety procedures. Ensure a clean and orderly work area
- Demonstrate the ability to produce a high quality product with minimal supervision in a diverse manufacturing work environment.
- Capable of performing a task to be best of one's ability through self-motivation
- Effective verbal and written communication skills with all levels of staff
- Repetitive use of hands and/or fingers, able to reach with hands and arms; and use of vision to manufacture quality products.
- Frequent use of hand-held tools, standing, walking or kneeling throughout the duration of the shift while manufacturing quality products.
- Lifting or jointly moving objects 30-50 pounds while manufacturing quality products
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED)
- Minimum of three months of previous manufacturing, production, or assembly experience
- A work experience record demonstrating reliable and safe service to previous employers
Extang offers competitive pay, with a wage progression as the job is learned, and the opportunity for increases.
Comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage starting the first of the month from hire date
A matched 401k savings program to plan and save for retirement
Paid vacation time and paid holidays
Educational assistance to continue in college or pursue other skills to further your career
Various bonus programs
How to Apply
visit extang.com/careers and apply online
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.