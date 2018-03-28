Food and Beverage Utility Worker needed in Saline, Ann Arbor

Job Title
General Utility Worker
Location
Saline and Ann Arbor
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Utility Worker serves a variety of essential back of the house and front of house Food & Beverage roles which include working as a dishwasher, food runner, deep cleaning the kitchen and dining room and all equipment along with other miscellaneous duties. F&B Utility Workers are required to maintain a safe sanitary work environment. F&B Utility Workers are also required to gain an extensive knowledge of the proper use and cleaning techniques for kitchen equipment including but not limited to steamers, ovens, mixers, grills, and dishwashing equipment.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure a clean, safe and pleasant atmosphere is maintained in the kitchen at all times
- Perform any opening and closing side work as required
- Maintain store rooms and refrigerators and ensure they are kept clean
- Ensure at all times that food safety guidelines and company food quality standards are adhered to
- Complete time and temperature control logs on a daily basis for HACCP compliance
- Maintain positive attitude in high stress situations
- Operate dish washing machine – set-up, load, run and remove clean dishes once process is complete
- Maintain dish washing machine cleanliness – ensure filters are frequently entered
- Place clean dishes on correct shelves ready to be used again
- Manually hand wash and scrub pots to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned
- Keep all kitchen floors swept and mopped at all times
- Empty all trash cans and keep trash dumpster areas clean
- Utility Workers may be required to work through the night deep cleaning all kitchen equipment, trash cans, walls, tables and floors during closed restaurant hours (10 pm – 6am)
- Report any safety hazards or unsafe conditions and practices to manager immediately
- Assist with any FOH needs
- Report to work in proper uniform
- Must be flexible and willing to work a varied schedule
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be over 21 years of age
- Must be fluent in the English language
- Must complete Serve Safe Food Handlers Certification
Equipment Used:
Oven, Mixer, Grill, Steamer, Cleaning Utensils, Cutlery, Dishwasher, Food Cutting Utensils, Hand Truck, and other.
Travel Requirements: Little or No Travel (>10%)
Lifting Requirements: HEAVY – Lifting 100 pounds maximum with frequent lifting and/or carrying objects up to 50 pounds
How to apply
Aramark.com - Careers - Toyota YORK and/or Toyota ANN ARBOR Technical Center locations. Please complete your online application and email your resume to
weaver-megan@aramark.com.
