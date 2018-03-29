Food Prep Worker needed in Saline

Job Title

Food Prep Worker

Location

Saline

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Prepares and portion food items in accordance with production requirements. Uses daily worksheets and standardized recipes to cook meals. Perform various duties in accordance with Aramark sanitation standards.

Responsibilities and Duties

Prepare all food items according to recipe cards and prep lists according to Aramark standards.

Adhere to proper food handling procedures.

Maintain proper rotation of food to assure top quality and freshness.

Collect leftovers, cover, label, and properly store according to Aramark standards.

Maintain clean and orderly refrigerators and work areas.

Make sure the stations are properly cleaned, sanitized, and organized at the end of the shift (including cleaning of kitchen equipment).

Ensure that all kitchen tools, keys and equipment are returned to their designated secure area.

Ensure storage areas are locked at all times.

Ensure all keys are returned and secured.

Maintain a safe and sanitary work environment that conforms to all standards and regulations.

Adhere to safety policies and accident reporting procedures.

Completes all required training.

Perform other responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

High School education or equivalent experience preferred.

Minimum one-year prep work or food service related work preferred.

Knowledge of food prep, proper knife handling, temperature control, and sanitation is helpful

Must be able to read and write to facilitate proper communication with others.

Mathematical ability required. Must be able to perform simple mathematical calculations.

Must maintain security clearance.

How to apply

Aramark.com - Careers - Toyota YORK and/or Toyota ANN ARBOR Technical Center locations. Please complete your online application and email your resume to

weaver-megan@aramark.com.

