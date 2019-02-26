JCPenney hosts National Hiring Day to find 60 stylists in Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - JCPenney is hiring 60 salon stylists in the Ann Arbor area during a National Hiring Day event next month.

The National Hiring Day event will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 4 at the JCPenney in Briarwood Mall, located at 500 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor.

The company is searching for 60 stylists in the area to add volume to its salon business.

During the event, salon education managers will host a free hands-on class about foilayage, color melange or pastellics.

Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend the event and apply for a stylist position at their local JCPenney salon.

Space is limited for the free class, so interested stylists should call their salon to RSVP in advance.

Highly experienced stylists can get up to 70 percent commission, no booth rental fees and up to $1,000 bonuses based on performance and flexible scheduling, company officials said.

JCPenney stylists also get paid professional training, health benefits for full-time workers, paid time off, 401(k) eligibility and a JCPenney discount up to 25 percent, company officials said.

