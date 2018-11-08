Jimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jimmy John's sandwich shop is hosting its first-ever Hiring Day event on Thursday, Nov. 8, with a goal of bringing up to 100 new jobs to the local Ann Arbor economy.

From 3 p.m.-7 p.m., participating stores will be hiring on the spot for positions ranging from Delivery Drivers to Assistant Managers.

“We’re looking for Rockstars who pride themselves on hard work and excellent customer service, and who enjoy a fast-paced, energetic environment,” said John Fencyk, Ann Arbor area manager for Jimmy John's.

The following stores will be hiring on Nov. 8. Interested candidates should fill out an application and visit any of these locations between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. To apply online or for more information, visit JimmyJohns.com/HiringDay.

Ann Arbor

929 East Ann Street

600 Packard

1207 South University

342 South State Street

2615 Plymouth Road

3365 Washtenaw Avenue

3945 South State Street

120 South Zeeb Road

Ypsilanti

537 West Cross Street

Chelsea

1149 South Main Street

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s has built its reputation on serving up fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 2,800 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

