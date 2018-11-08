Jimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jimmy John's sandwich shop is hosting its first-ever Hiring Day event on Thursday, Nov. 8, with a goal of bringing up to 100 new jobs to the local Ann Arbor economy.
From 3 p.m.-7 p.m., participating stores will be hiring on the spot for positions ranging from Delivery Drivers to Assistant Managers.
“We’re looking for Rockstars who pride themselves on hard work and excellent customer service, and who enjoy a fast-paced, energetic environment,” said John Fencyk, Ann Arbor area manager for Jimmy John's.
The following stores will be hiring on Nov. 8. Interested candidates should fill out an application and visit any of these locations between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. To apply online or for more information, visit JimmyJohns.com/HiringDay.
Ann Arbor
- 929 East Ann Street
- 600 Packard
- 1207 South University
- 342 South State Street
- 2615 Plymouth Road
- 3365 Washtenaw Avenue
- 3945 South State Street
- 120 South Zeeb Road
Ypsilanti
- 537 West Cross Street
Chelsea
- 1149 South Main Street
Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s has built its reputation on serving up fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 2,800 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.
