Pipefitter/Tube Bender wanted in Ann Arbor

Job Title

Pipefitter/Tube Bender

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Ann Arbor

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Will be bending and installing tubing for new CNC machine builds. This position will average 50-60 hours per week.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to bend tube using both hand and bench benders. Must have own tools. 6 & 10 mm most common sizes.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/3252/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

