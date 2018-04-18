Pipefitter/Tube Bender wanted in Ann Arbor

Job Title
Pipefitter/Tube Bender
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Ann Arbor
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Will be bending and installing tubing for new CNC machine builds. This position will average 50-60 hours per week.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be able to bend tube using both hand and bench benders. Must have own tools. 6 & 10 mm most common sizes.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/3252/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
