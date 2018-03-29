Professional barista wanted in Saline

Job Title

Barista

More Headlines

Location

Saline, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Someone who is specially trained in the making and serving of coffee drinks, as in a coffee bar.

Responsibilities and Duties

Preparing specialty espresso & non espresso coffee drinks, cleaning, inventory, ordering and cashing out customers.

Qualifications and Skills

Great Customer Service, High School Diploma or Equivalent, previous experience would be great but willing to train the right candidate.

How to apply

Aramark.com - Careers - York (Saline) location. Please contact Megan Weaver @ 734-695-2901 after you have submitted your online application so we can schedule an interview.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.