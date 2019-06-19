University of Michigan is looking for full-time cooks for Ann Arbor campus

Job Title

Cooks

Company Name

University of Michigan Dining

Location

500 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Work-Life Balance - consistent schedules and paid holidays. Diverse and Inclusive Environment - work in a culture that values creativity, difference, and inclusivity. Culinary Excellence - MDining has received national recognition for culinary achievements.

Responsibilities and Duties

Prepare grilled foods such as hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, eggs, bacon, French toast and pancakes. Operate steam cookers, deep-fry, grills, and other cooking equipment, reporting malfunctions. Prepare convenience food items, including prepared casseroles and vegetables, for serving by performing such duties as placing and removing from an oven or stove and setting heating temperature in accordance with specific instructions. Prepare and cook vegetables and fruits. Receive cash and balance out cash drawers. Prepare soups and gravies in accordance with specific instructions. Coordinate and perform the preparation, portioning and distribution of salads. Measure and weigh ingredients. Prepare hot chocolate, hot cereals, coffee and toast.

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to read and write English and interpret instructions. Must have the ability to work in a diverse, fast-paced customer service environment. Must be able to work per business needs including weekends, holidays, etc. Must have prior food production experience. Must be able to work as a productive member of a team. Experience as a short order cook or line cook in a restaurant; knowledge of the methods and equipment used in the preparation and serving of food. Must have good customer service skills. Ability to move and transport items weighing up to 50 lbs. Maintain a static position for extended periods of time while preparing food. Able to move quickly throughout the kitchen and dining hall as needed. Able to legally work in the United States.

How to apply

If you have trouble applying contact foodiejobs@umich.edu

Apply online via this link: http://careers.umich.edu/search/advanced?career_interest=&work_location=&position=®ular_temporary=&keyword=dining&all_words=&this_phrase=&words1=&words2=&words3=&posting_date=&job_id=&department=&title=



