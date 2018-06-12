Ann Arbor man found dead in basement of home; homicide investigation underway

Ann Arbor police tape off area outside home on Alpine Drive where a man was found dead June 11, 2018. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The death of a 76-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police said officers went to conduct a welfare check about 9:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3300 block of Alpine Drive. Someone who knows the man called police because they were concerned about his well being.

The man was found dead in the basement of the home, which is a condominium.

Police said there are indications of foul play.

A homicide investigation is underway.

