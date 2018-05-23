Ann Arbor Memorial weekend staycation

If you're not planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday you can still turn the extended weekend into a fun vacation. You might want to consider heading to Ann Arbor. Meredith Bruckner the community news producer for AllAboutAnnArbor.com joined us in studio to share some ideas.

World famous group, The Decemberists are coming to town! They will be performing at Hill Auditorium Friday, May 25th at 7pm

Saturday, May 26th take a stroll in the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, there are over 3 miles of beautiful sight seeing trails and paths

Feeling adventurous? Go for a hike, kayak or canoe by The Huron River for just $20 for two people

Celebrate Flower Day at the Ann Arbor Market Sunday, May 27th from 11:00am to 4:00pm. There will be food trucks, kids' activities, gardening advice and many shops will be there as well.

To learn more about what is going on this weekend or any time of the year visit AllAboutAnnArbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.