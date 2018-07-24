Ann Arbor named most educated city in America by WalletHub

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor is the home of the No. 1 public university in the United States, and now it can say it is also the home of some of the most educated people in the country.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently published its most and least educated cities in the country, and Ann Arbor is at the top.

Other Michigan cities include Lansing at No. 22, Grand Rapids and Wyoming at No. 57, Detroit, Warren and Dearborn at No. 83 and Flint at No. 120.

The least-educated city on the list is Visalia-Porterville, California.

WalletHub made its list based off several factors, including adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher, public school system quality, gender education gap and more, which can be found here.

View the main findings below.

