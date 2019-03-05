Ann Arbor named second-best city to live in America

Ann Arbor is getting some national love for being a great place to live.

Niche released its annual list of the best cities to live in America for 2019, and Ann Arbor ranked as the second-best city!

Here are the 10 best cities to live in America:

1. Arlington, Virginia

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

3. Berkeley, California

4. The Woodlands, Texas

5. Plano, Texas

6. Naperville, Illinois

7. Overland Park, Kansas

8. Columbia, Maryland

9. Cambridge, Massachusetts

10. Bellevue, Washington

How did they come up with these rankings?

The 2019 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

