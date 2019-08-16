Ann Arbor nonprofit to hold Teacher Appreciation Day, back-to-school sale

Ann Arbor nonprofit SCRAP Box will have a giveaway and back-to-school sale Aug. 24 and 25. Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor nonprofit SCRAP Box will give away supply packs Aug. 24 to Ann Arbor teachers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its Teacher Appreciation Day.

The first 20 tax-exempt eligible teachers to show their ID will receive a free supply pack full of construction paper, notebooks, binders, writing utensils, erasers, crayons, paper clips and other classroom and office supplies.

“We have a long history of supporting our local educators at SCRAP. We want to continue to be a driving force of creativity and reuse on-site and in the classroom,” said Claire Tyra, SCRAP Box director. “We value our teachers and schools so much, this is just one way we can give back.”

SCRAP Box will also host a STEAM workshop for area educators that will focus on creative projects such as wind-socks and marble mazes. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon and cost $12. Participants will receive a large bag from SCRAP Box’s Fill-A-Bag supply section worth $10. Registration for the event can be done through the SCRAP Box website.

There will be a $7 Fill-A-Bag sale Aug. 24 and 25 where anyone can fill up bags with classroom, craft and office supplies.

Teachers who have their tax-exempt paperwork on file at SCRAP Box before the beginning of the school year will receive a free gift.

Teachers are tax-exempt eligible if they work for a public or nonprofit school.

SCRAP Box is at 581 State Circle.

More About SCRAP Box

SCRAP Box is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire creative reuse and environmentally sustainable behavior by providing educational programs and affordable materials to the community. SCRAP Box plays a vital role in our community by diverting usable materials from the waste stream, educating people about creative reuse and providing inexpensive art, craft, and office supplies.

