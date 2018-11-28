Ann Arbor nuns to sing at annual White House Christmas Tree Lighting Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - Members of the Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist in Ann Arbor will be performing selections from their latest album at the White House for the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Wednesday.

According to their website, the four founding Catholic sisters started the community of religious women 21 years ago, and "envisioned spreading the witness of religious life across the country."

The sisters will be performing songs from their newest CD, "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," as part of their goal to bring "Christ to the Capitol."

Credit: Dominican Sisters of Mary Ann Arbor

Starting Wednesday afternoon, streets will be closed around the White House.

The ceremony will take place at the Ellipse at the White House and will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Those attending won tickets through a lottery.

See the full list of performers.

The ceremony will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. on Ovation and REELZ.

To learn more about the Ann Arbor sisters, visit www.sistersofmary.org.

