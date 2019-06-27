Ann Arbor park closed over soil contamination concerns

A park in Ann Arbor has fenced off a large section and moved all activities after a troubling discovery Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Leslie Science & Nature Center changes programming after soil tests positive for heavy metals

Recent soil samples showed traces of heavy metals, including arsenic and lead. The park is still open to the public, but testing is ongoing throughout the entire park to see if there is any other contamination.

Normally you'd see and hear dozens of kids in nature camps running around the Leslie Science and Nature Center, but Thursday afternoon, one would only hear the sounds of nature.

As construction on the nature playscape was beginning in April, park officials noticed a strange depression in the ground. They believe it could possibly be an old dump site related to the chemical engineer who once worked on the property. Soil samples showed elevated levels of several elements, including lead, arsenic and mercury.

While the rest of the park remains open, all programs are being moved elsewhere.

The second round of testing is expected to be completed by next week.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.