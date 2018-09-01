Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation activities this Labor Day weekend

Kayakers on the Huron River at Gallup Park (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - The final weekend of summer means the final weekend of outdoor pools.

Buhr and Veterans Memorial Park pools will close after the weekend. You can enjoy the last dip of the season on Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Fuller Park Outdoor Pool will also be open on Labor Day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The swim season is being extended again and will run Sept. 4-16.

Lap swim times:

Monday-Friday: 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public swim times:

Monday-Friday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1 to 8 p.m.

Extended season passes:

Adult residents: $20

Non-residents: $25

Youth/Seniors: $16 for residents, $20 for non-residents

Family: $38 for residents, $47 for non-residents

Vets Park Pool on July 15, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The Ann Arbor Senior Center will be offering the following activities on Monday:

Board games in the lobby: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bridge supervised play: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Mahjong: Noon

Non-sanctioned bridge: 12:30 p.m.

Address: 1320 Baldwin Ave.

Argo and Gallup Canoe Liveries

Both liveries will be open for the holiday weekend, including Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the 1.5 hour river trip at the Argo Livery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the 2.5 hour river trip from the Gallup Livery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rather paddle in still water?

Paddle boats are available at both locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. All boats are due back by 8 p.m.

Huron Hills and Leslie Park golf courses

Both courses will be open on Monday.

To reserve a tee time, sign up using the new online system.

"The first time you sign up using this new system, you'll have to enter any previous information the golf course may have already had on file, but, as a reward you'll receive a 2018 discount of 15 percent off the walking portion of your greens fee." - City of Ann Arbor

Sign up using the following links:

Leslie Park Golf Course Tee Times

Huron Hills Golf Course Tee Times

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.