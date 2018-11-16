Ann Arbor Pharmacy Boutique and Apothecary opening Nov. 19

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Pharmacy (RXA2) Boutique and Apothecary is opening its doors on Monday at 2418 E. Stadium Blvd. in the Lamp Post Plaza.

Its owner, pharmacist and entrepreneur, Ziad Ghamraoui, owns Saline Pharmacy in Saline and Little Pharmacy in Milan.

He hired Synecdoche Design Studio -- designers of Bløm Meadworks, Duo Security and Nightcap's downtown spaces -- to create an open concept, modern pharmacy and boutique.

Ziad Ghamraoui (Photo: Lucy Ann Lance | Courtesy: Ziad Ghamraoui)

"When I saw them designing Thrive (next door), I immediately jumped on it," he said. "I reached out to Lisa Suave and said, 'Lisa, this is what I want. My concept is openness.' My pharmacies, in general, are open. I like my patients to see where their medication is stored, how it’s being prepared.

"You go to other pharmacies and the counter is all that you see. I give a lot of credit to Lisa up in the front of the store. It is 100 percent her design. It’s lovely."

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

When you walk in, it takes a moment to register you are standing in a pharmacy. It feels more like a beauty boutique until you see the pharmacy in the back of the shop.

Customers are greeted with health and beauty products by global brands, including Avene, Benamor, Mustela and more.

"I believe that Americans, in general, and Ann Arborites, in particular, deserve good options," said Ghamraoui. "Why do we have to go all the way to Europe to buy a bottle of Avene or BioDerma? In Southeast Michigan, in a 40-50 mile radius, I found two stores that carry only some of these products."

Products by French dermo-cosmetic brand Mustela (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Specialty hair products by Khlorane (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Quality is important to Ghamraoui. He primarily carries products that are vegan, non-GMO, herbal, vegetarian, not tested on animals, with the least chemicals listed on a bottle and are "high in potency with great therapeutic outcomes."

"This is not found in your typical pharmacy," he said. "Especially your average (pharmacy) chains."

Ann Arbor Pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open with limited hours Saturday and Sunday.

Ghamraoui has lived in Ann Arbor for more than 13 years and spent the past two years searching for a space for his concept pharmacy.

Ann Arbor Pharmacy at 2418 E. Stadium Blvd. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"Ann Arbor is a lovely town," he said. "From head to toe, I love this city. I tell everybody, I’ve lived in New York, in Beirut, in Kuwait, in Damascus, and I love Ann Arbor. To me, it’s the perfect city. I am delighted, honored and proud to open a business here."

