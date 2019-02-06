Ann Arbor police: 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday afternoon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kennia Ruiz-Trejo was reported missing Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. Police said she was last seen at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

Ruiz-Trejo is 5'3", 160 pounds, according to police.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Det. Stanford at 734-323-2628 or the Ann Arbor Police tip line at 734-794-6939.

No other information was made available.

Kennia Ruiz-Trejo (Ann Arbor Police Department)

