Ann Arbor police: Armed suspect robbed Buffalo Wild Wings on State Street

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An armed suspect robbed the Buffalo Wild Wings in Ann Arbor early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun when he entered the restaurant about 2:42 a.m. He then fled the area in an unknown direction, police said. The Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 205 South State Street.

Police did not say what the man stole from the restaurant.

No injuries were reported .

The suspect was described as a black male standing between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

Stay with All About Ann Arbor for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.