Ann Arbor police arrest man from Jackson on suspicion of armed robbery

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Devon Phillip Higgs was arraigned Thursday on two charges of armed robbery and one count of unlawful driving.

According to authorities, Higgs, 22, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Ann Arbor Police Department. The victims reported they were approached by a man who ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. The gunman was able to obtain a wallet, car keys and two cellphones from the victims and fled the scene in a victim's vehicle.

Detectives found the vehicle and Higgs in Ypsilanti Township. Higgs was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.