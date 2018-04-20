Ann Arbor police clear high school after lockdown, no students injured

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police responded to an incident Friday in Ann Arbor that had a high school locked down after two unknown people gained access to the school.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:30 a.m., two people, who were not students, attempted to enter Community High School but were turned away by school staff. The two returned and managed to gain entry to the building. Police said how they managed to enter the school is still under investigation.

School authorities locked the school down and contacted Ann Arbor police, reporting the intruders were allegedly armed with weapons. At about 11:01 a.m., police officials cleared the school and located the two intruders several blocks from the school without weapons.

The investigation is ongoing. Ann Arbor schools notified parents and guardians of the situation.

No students were harmed.

