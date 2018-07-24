Ann Arbor Police Department bringing back 'downtown beat' officers

ANN ARBOR - Starting in September, the Ann Arbor Police Department will be bringing back the "downtown beat" patrol in an effort to build closer ties to the community.

The officers will generally be on bicycle or foot in the downtown area and, according to a department statement, "will provide a more visible, approachable police presence" and will be assisting the AAPD's Community Engagement Unit's outreach efforts.

The department hopes the officers will help reduce crime by establishing and maintaining contacts with local residents, business associations and community groups; involving residents in solving problems; developing strategies to reduce violence; and improving the quality of life in the downtown area.

The officers will be reallocated from their existing positions within the department. No additional positions will be added.

"It's now more important than ever that our police department strives to maintain and build rapport with our community," Ann Arbor interim Police Chief Bob Pfannes said in a press release. "The beat officers will greatly help with this goal by establishing relationships with the downtown community of businesses and people and by helping to serve as city ambassadors to visitors."

