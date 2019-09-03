Ann Arbor Police Department releases safety tips as school year begins

ANN ARBOR - With schools officially back in session, the quiet Ann Arbor summer experience is now in the rearview mirror.

With students back, the streets are once again bustling with pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, which means extra vigilance is required when traveling in the area, especially downtown and around the University of Michigan's central and north campuses.

Next week, members of the Ann Arbor Police Department will be promoting driving, biking and walking safety in neighborhoods and around schools as part of the A2 Be Safe initiative.

​"Residents, students, parents, commuters and all who visit Ann Arbor must work together to help A2 Be Safe," City of Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox said in a statement. "We welcome students back and want to ensure everyone enjoys a safe school year. Safety is a responsibility shared by us all."

Here are some safety tips the Ann Arbor Police Department recently published:

​​Cross at marked crosswalks, and give motorists enough time to see you and stop. Look both ways. Don't enter the street until you see all is clear.

Motorists, please give yourselves plenty of commute time and be patient. Pretend your child is the one crossing the road.

See a school bus? Whether you are driving on a two-lane roadway, with or without a center turning lane, or a four-lane roadway without a median separation, all traffic — in both directions — must stop when a bus stops for passengers.

Slow down in or near school and residential areas.

Watch for children in between parked cars and other objects.

Be extra alert at crosswalks, and stop when pedestrians are present to cross. Drivers should also give bicyclists at least 5 feet of space on the road. And thank you for not parking in bike lanes!

Look for clues — such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles and playgrounds — that indicate children might be in the area.

Please also watch for crossing guards and remain stopped, with the crosswalk clear, until the guard is out of the roadway.

Residents, please be sure to keep vegetation on your property trimmed to allow for safe passage on sidewalks and proper visibility near crosswalks. If you see vegetation obstructing visibility, please report to the city via the A2 Fix It app or online.

Bicyclists, ride on the road when possible, and obey the traffic signs and signals. Use bike lanes when available. To report vehicles parked in marked bike lanes, please call the police nonemergency phone number at 734-994-2911.

Have a safe start to the school year.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.