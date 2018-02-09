Ann Arbor Police Department wants to hear from you

ANN ARBOR - How safe do you feel here? The Ann Arbor Police Department wants to know.

It just released its "Community Perception of Safety Survey" which includes questions about daytime/nighttime safety, perception of police presence, the relationship between citizens and police, and what locals feel the main safety issues are.

The survey is brief and anonymous.

According to its website, over the past year, the police department created the Community Engagement Unit "to improve community relations. The department offers a range of services and activities to help inform and educate citizens about community policing, crime prevention, and outreach programs."

Three officers currently make up the unit.

What are your thoughts on the survey? Let us know in the comments below.

