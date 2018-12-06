Ann Arbor Police, Fire departments now taking applications for community preparedness training

Police detail for a U-M home football game in Sept. 2017 (Photo: Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR - Are you ready for Ready Ann Arbor?

The Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments are launching a new community preparedness program for residents, and they are now accepting applications for the training modeled after the Department of Homeland Security's Ready campaign.

Ready Ann Arbor aims to empower and educate members of the public to prepare for and respond to emergencies, while encouraging preparedness through community engagement.

The two-day program will take place on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Topics covered in the training will include:

Hands-only CPR.

Basic first aid.

Crime prevention.

Personal safety.

Home fire safety.

Active shooter response training.

How to use a fire extinguisher.

Overview of resources in the community.

Accepted participants must attend both days of training.

How to apply:

Ann Arbor residents who are 18 years and older and interested in applying should apply through the "Getting Involved" page on the Police Department's website.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Dec. 18.

There is space for 25 people in the program. All applicants will be subject to a background check.

For more information, contact Ann Arbor Police Department service specialist Susan Casey at scasey@a2gov.org.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.