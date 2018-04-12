Ann Arbor police: Home break-in reported near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A University of Michigan student woke up Thursday to find a man she didn't know in her bedroom, Ann Arbor police said.

According to police, the victim saw the man at about 5 a.m. in her home in the 200 block of South State Street at Washington Street, which is off campus.

The man fled on foot and did not take anything, police said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor police tip line at 734-794-6939. Tips can also be emailed to tips@a2gov.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.