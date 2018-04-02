Ann Arbor police issue warning to passionate Michigan Wolverine fans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With only one game to go in the NCAA tournament, the Ann Arbor Police Department issued a warning to fans who might get too excited during Monday's game.
Michigan will play for the college basketball National Championship Monday after beating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.
In a tweet posted Sunday, the Ann Arbor police said there were certain activities that would result in a "time out" for anyone who engages in them. The tweet said:
As we prepare for Monday night's big game we'd remind you that we love to see fans celebrate their team. However, there are some things which WILL earn you a time out. Please refrain from doing any of the following unless you want a free tour of our holding cells:
- Climbing poles/trees/signs/buildings
- Throwing ANYTHING
- Interfering with traffic
- Damaging property
- Lighting of any fires
- Any behavior which puts others at risk
Please help us celebrate Michigan Basketball safely and responsibly Monday night. Go Blue!
