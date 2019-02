ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police was looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kennia Ruiz-Trejo was reported missing Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. Police said she was last seen at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Kennia Ruiz-Trejo (Ann Arbor Police Department)

