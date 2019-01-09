Ann Arbor police search for missing 43-year-old woman who walked away from group home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are searching for a woman who has been missing since she walked away from a group home last week.

Tangela Tonja McIntosh was last seen Jan. 3 after leaving her group home, police said. She has not taken her prescribed medicine, according to officials.

McIntosh is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was long, black hair that's worn in a bun at the top of her head and wears glasses, police said.

She was last seen wearing black hospital scrubs and a heavy, black winter coat.

McIntosh might be driving a gray, 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate No. KHD7526.

Anyone with information about McIntosh's whereabouts is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930.

