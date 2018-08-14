Ann Arbor Police Task Force meeting to be held on Thursday

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Police Task Force will hold its regular bi-weekly meeting at the CTN facility this Thursday, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Created by Ann Arbor City Council after years of community vocalizations and support for an oversight body, the Task Force will vote on future meeting dates, listen to public comments and hold informal voting on proposed revisions within its bylaws regarding incident reviews, operations and support as well as its responsibilities and powers. The Task Force will also discuss the composition of its commission and body.

Currently, the Task Force is in the process of creating its bylaws, which, once approved by Ann Arbor City Council, will act as a form of community oversight of AAPD.

Its 13 members -- which includes 11 voting members and two Ann Arbor City Council members -- come from various backgrounds within the community.

This meeting is open to the public and an agenda can be found on the Task Force member-made Facebook page, as well as a schedule of future events and a list of Task Force members.

The Task Force has met twice a month since April to discuss information gathering, community-police communication, and compliance, as well as to receive public commentary.

The next Ann Arbor Task Force meeting will be Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at CTN, where it will present its report.

