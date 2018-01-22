Ann Arbor police: Texas trio suspected in several home invasions

Geraldine Ines Hudgson, 20, Julio Alberto Torres-Anglero, 37, and Julio Cesar Nater, 38, all of Houston, Texas, have been charged with two counts of home invasion 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit home invasion 2nd degree.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police have arrested a trio from Texas suspected of committing at least two home invasions in Ann Arbor and possibly more in surrounding communities.

Ann Arbor police said detectives observed saw to men Friday exiting a home in the 2000 block of Lakehurst Lane. Detectives said a woman dropped off the men in front of the Lakehurst address. The men walked to the rear of the residence and gained entry into the home by breaking a window, police said.

After exiting the residence, the woman picked up the men and drove away. Officers and detectives from the Ann Arbor Police Department arrested the trio a short distance away in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn. They were taken into custody without incident.

Ann Arbor police said it appears the group has been traveling between numerous communities in southeastern Michigan over the past few months committing daytime home invasions. The group is suspected of taking jewelry and cash in the majority of the crimes.

Detectives said the trio is connected to other home invasions, primarily on the north side of Ann Arbor and surrounding communities. As part of this investigation, detectives will be coordinating with LE agencies in Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties, police said. It is possible that additional criminal charges will result.

Geraldine Ines Hudgson, 20, Julio Alberto Torres-Anglero, 37, and Julio Cesar Nater, 38, all of Houston, Texas, have been charged with two counts of home invasion 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit home invasion 2nd degree. The felonies are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

All three were arraigned on Sunday and given $100,000 cash bonds with numerous conditions including wearing a tether if bond is posted.

