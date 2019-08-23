Ann Arbor pop-up theater, Kickshaw Theatre, announces lineup for fifth season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor's only pop-up theater, Kickshaw Theatre, has announced its 2019-2020 lineup of productions, including one-night-only productions and special guests.

"In our fifth season, we're ready to make you laugh while continuing to take artistic risks. This slate of shows will delight you as well as leave you with plenty to mull over at the bar afterwards," said Lynn Lammers, the artistic director of Kickshaw Theatre. "I couldn't be more excited to bring smart, surprising theatre to the Ann Arbor area."

Kicking off Nov. 8, Kickshaw will present five productions for its fifth season. Two of these productions will be one-night-only events full of shorter performances and Kickshaw Theatre favorites.

Here is the lineup:

Passion & Perseverance

Nov. 8

Gladwin Barn, 4105 West Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Join Kickshaw Theatre members as they perform musical cabaret favorites with local vocalists.

Vanessa Sawson and Mary Dilworth in a production of Or,by Liz Duffy Adams, 2018. Photo | Sean Carter Photography

The Santaland Diaries

Dec. 13-15, 20-22

Bona Sera Underground, 200 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Written by David Sedaris and adapted into a theater production by Joe Mantello, "The Santaland Diaries" follows an actor who is working at a Macy's department store after his arrival in New York City. Based on Sedaris' autobiographical essays, the play follows the actor's observations and woes while working in retail over the holiday season.

Performances will be directed by Lynn Lammers. The production will have four 8 p.m. shows (Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21) as well as four matinee performances at either 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, 15, 21 and 22.

Lungs

Feb. 27 - March 1, March 5-8, 12-15

trustArt Studios, 7885 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Follow the drama surrounding a couple as they make tough decisions in a somewhat apocalyptic world. Deciding on whether or not they want a child, "Lungs" unfolds as the couple works through questions about family, betrayal and change, among other dilemmas.

"Lungs" will have 12 performances, including two previews (Feb. 27, 28), a press opening and three 2 p.m. matinee performances (March 1, 8, 15). All other productions of "Lungs" will take place at 8 p.m.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

A Night of Rare Delights

May 1

Gladwin Barn, 4105 West Liberty St. Ann Arbor

A one-night-only event, audiences will get to mingle with Kickshaw artists and board members as they have theatrical performances and conversations about pop-up theater.

The fifth Kickshaw Theater season will include five productions over the course of the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence

July 9-12, 16-19, 23-26

Eastern Michigan University Blackbox Theatre, Quick Hall, Ypsilanti.

Directed by Sara Lipinski-Chambers and written by Madeleine George, "The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence" will follow the time-twisting story of four companions as they, and audiences, explore something we all use daily -- machines

There will be 12 performances in total, including two preview performances and a press opening (July 9, 10, 11) as well as three 2 p.m. matinee performances on July 12, 19 and 26. All other performances will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for performances range from $15 to $30 and can be bought in advance online starting Sept. 9. VIP tickets are available for $50.

Looking to support Ann Arbor's pop-up theater? Read: Kickshaw Theatre to host fundraiser for upcoming season in Ann Arbor

More About Kickshaw Theatre

A nonprofit professional theater, Kickshaw Theatre has operated as a pop-up theater throughout Ann Arbor since 2015. Kickshaw offers engaging and educational entertainment through daring live theater performances throughout the community.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.