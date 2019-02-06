Ann Arbor Public Schools closed Wednesday due to icy road conditions

ANN ARBOR - Early Wednesday morning, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift announced via Twitter that all schools and offices will be closed due to dangerous road conditions.

Hello #AnnArbor, due to icy road conditions this morning, all @A2schools schools & offices will be closed today Feb 6th - all after school activities will be cancelled, also #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/F1XxrLNN21 — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 6, 2019

Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory all morning due to freezing rain and ice that make for treacherous travel conditions.

Ann Arbor police posted this alert last night (yes, that is Vanilla Ice), to warn people to stay off the roads, if possible.

Alright stop. Collaborate and listen.

Ice is back.



Forecasters are calling for ice storms overnight, thru the morning rush, and into the day tomorrow. Stay off the roads if at all possible. Keep emergency supplies in your car. Be prepared for power outages at home. Think spring. pic.twitter.com/RQTIWmzpLO — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 6, 2019

If you must drive, be prepared for delays and drive slowly with caution. For live updates on local roads, check our traffic map.

