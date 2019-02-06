All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools closed Wednesday due to icy road conditions

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Photo: Pexels

ANN ARBOR - Early Wednesday morning, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift announced via Twitter that all schools and offices will be closed due to dangerous road conditions. 

Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory all morning due to freezing rain and ice that make for treacherous travel conditions.

Ann Arbor police posted this alert last night (yes, that is Vanilla Ice), to warn people to stay off the roads, if possible. 

If you must drive, be prepared for delays and drive slowly with caution. For live updates on local roads, check our traffic map.

