Ann Arbor Public Schools has highest number of National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in Michigan

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools has the largest number of semifinalists for the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program from any Michigan school district.

Seventy-eight students have been named semifinalists, with Huron High School tied with Northville High School for first for number of semifinalists in the state.

"We are extremely proud of our students who have achieved National Merit Semi-Finalist status," Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift said in a statement. "We recognize the effort it takes to master the range of subject areas tested and we applaud these Semi-Finalists for rising to the challenge and excelling.

"We also want to recognize and thank our teachers, at all grade levels, who are instrumental in preparing our students for this competition as well as our parents for their support of public education. We are fortunate to live in a community that values and celebrates academic achievement. Congratulations to all our scholars for this remarkable achievement."

Of the 575 Michigan students selected, Ann Arbor Public Schools accounts for more than 13%.

Thirty-nine semi-finalists hail from Huron High School.

AAPS has ranked the No. 1 district for National Merit semi-finalists for years, with 56 students recognized for 2018, 50 students in 2017, 59 students in 2016 and 61 students in 2015.

To enter the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, more than 1.6 million American high school students took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Roughly 16,000 students were named semifinalists and will be able to continue in the competition.

To become finalists, the semifinalists must now submit a detailed scholarship application along with their respective schools, listing their academic record, how active they are in school and community activities, honors and awards received, employment and any demonstrated leadership abilities.

The National Merit Scholarship program considers academic records, endorsements from high school officials, essays written by the students and SAT scores to determine who will be granted a scholarship.

The 2019 winners will be announced in four news releases starting in April through July.

Below are the the 2019 semifinalists from the AAPS:

From Community High School: Julia L. Ammer, Garnet G. Bernier, Ella M. Edelstein, Zoe Lubetkin, Callum B. McCullough, Robert P. Morton, Will Panitch and Aaron VonBargen

From Huron High School: Caroline Bromberg, Julianna Caton, Matthew L. Chang, Tianyao Chen, Samantha E. Cho, Yuanqi Deng, Hiran M. Dewar, Kelly T. Fan, Miriam Gandham, Brandon J. Geng, Kaili Glasser, Johnson D. He, Richard M. Hurley, Sujai Jaipalli, Ritvik R. Jillala, Benjamin H. Joo, Nihar D. Joshi, Young-Bin Kim, Rithvik Kodali, Yashwanth Manne, Oliver D. Mayman, Rena K. McRoy, Bhuvna R. Murthy, Elizabeth Y. Niemi, Vallan Roan, Anna Scott, Lisa E. Stevens, Miriam E. Stevens, Arthur Y. Su, Yuehang Tang, Ira K. Tunkle, Chinguis Umirbayev, Aayush Unadkat, Bradley L. Wang, Jacalyn H. Wasserman, Jason T. Wing, Samuel J. Yang, Arthur Zhang and Henry Zhou

From Pioneer High School: Yasine M. Baccouche, Shashank E. Chandru, David A. Corey, Lucy Duan, Benjamin D. Hack, Bliss H. Han, Jason Hu, Christopher Jiang, Lukas O. Jonsson, Zoe C. Kincaid-Beal, Zoe R. Kolasa, Sujay S. Kulkami, Emily J. Rennich, Mia E. Shin, Chenxin J. Song, Jiarong Song, Benjamin C. Voogd Stensen, Alexander J. Wang, Annie A. Wang, Kelman S. Wolfkostin, John Z. Yang, Yongyi Zhang and Annie N. Zhou

From Skyline High School: Beatrix A. Dergis, Ahmad J. Kady, Eugene Lee, Avraham E. Lessure, Jiung Nam, Bonnie D. Spence, Camden F. Treiber and Emily L Yao.

